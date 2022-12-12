Aarons Holdings Company, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company, Inc. with ticker code (AAN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 6.5 and has a mean target at 12.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day MA is 10.4 while the 200 day moving average is 15.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $361m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $394m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of October 19, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo, Inc. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.