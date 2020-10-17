Aaron’s – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Aaron’s found using ticker (AAN) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 73.44. With the stocks previous close at 58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The day 50 moving average is 57.2 while the 200 day moving average is 44.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,994m. Company Website: http://www.aarons.com

Aaron’s operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron’s Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. In addition, the company manufactures and sells bedding, including mattresses and box springs; and upholstered living-room furniture, such as contemporary sofas, chairs, modular sofa, and ottoman collections. Further, it provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through 1,502 Aaron’s stores, including 1,167 company-operated stores; and 335 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, aarons.com. Aaron’s was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

