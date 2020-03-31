AA PLC 183.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

AA PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. AA PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 50 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 183.1% from today’s opening price of 17.66 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.48 points and decreased 39.34 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 95.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 15.1 GBX.

AA PLC has a 50 day moving average of 41.27 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 50.39. There are currently 617,096,914 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,159,779. Market capitalisation for LON:AA is £107,617,997 GBP.

