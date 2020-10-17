A.O. Smith Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

A.O. Smith Corporation with ticker code (AOS) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 55.13. With the stocks previous close at 55.83 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,036m. Find out more information at: http://www.aosmith.com

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pumps, combi-boilers, solar tank units, and air purification products. The company offers its products primarily under the A. O. Smith, State, Lochinvar, and water softener brands. It distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms; and offers Aquasana branded products directly to consumers through e-commerce, as well as other online retailers. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn