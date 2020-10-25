A.H. Belo Corporation (TX) – Consensus Indicates Potential 111.3% Upside

A.H. Belo Corporation (TX) with ticker code (AHC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 111.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.41 while the 200 day moving average is 1.56. The company has a market cap of $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ahbelo.com
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services; and auto dealerships advertising services on the cars.com platform. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.