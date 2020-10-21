A.H. Belo Corporation (TX) – Consensus Indicates Potential 109.8% Upside

A.H. Belo Corporation (TX) with ticker code (AHC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3. Now with the previous closing price of 1.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 109.8%. The 50 day MA is 1.43 and the 200 day MA is 1.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ahbelo.com
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services; and auto dealerships advertising services on the cars.com platform. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.