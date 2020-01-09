A.G. Barr plc 18.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

A.G. Barr plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BAG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. A.G. Barr plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 460 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -18.6% from the opening price of 565 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0 points and increased 13 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 980 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 508 GBX.

A.G. Barr plc has a 50 day moving average of 580.28 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 704.32. There are currently 112,067,143 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 289,920. Market capitalisation for LON:BAG is £578,826,793 GBP.