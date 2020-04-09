A.G. Barr plc 15.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

A.G. Barr plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BAG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘REDUCE’ today by analysts at HSBC. A.G. Barr plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 430 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -15.7% from the opening price of 510 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2 points and decreased 5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 980 GBX while the year low share price is currently 401 GBX.

A.G. Barr plc has a 50 day moving average of 546.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 595.52. There are currently 112,028,871 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 263,800. Market capitalisation for LON:BAG is £562,041,885 GBP.

