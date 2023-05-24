Follow us on:

Strix Group AGM highlights revenue rise and new CCO

At its AGM today Strix Group Plc will review its 2024 results, with adjusted revenues up to £145.7m at CER, adjusted profit before tax of £18.7m and net debt reduced to £63.7m...
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals appoints Shard Capital as joint broker

Jubilee has appointed Shard Capital Partners LLP as joint broker alongside Zeus Capital, replacing RBC Capital Markets, and expects to publish a circular detailing the proposed disposal and General Meeting notice in the last week of July 2025..
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision delivers 20% palm oil growth, 353% cashew surge

Dekel Agri-Vision reports that Palm Oil Operation revenue for H1 2025 rose by approximately 20 % year-on-year, driven by stronger CPO and PKO prices...
Renold Plc

Renold delivers record adjusted profits, strong cash generation

Renold has announced FY25 revenue of £245.1m, up 1.5% year on year (3.9% at constant exchange rates), with adjusted operating profit rising 11.4% to £32.2m and adjusted EPS up 15.4% to 9.0p...
Finseta

Finseta reports 16% revenue rise to £5.9m in H1 2025

Finseta plc has delivered a 16% increase in revenue to £5.9m for the six months ended 30 June 2025, driven by active customers rising to 1,101...
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil to acquire 60% stake in Sark well, Central Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil has signed a farm-in agreement with Reach Oil and Gas to acquire a 60% working interest, paying 80%, in the Sark well planned for drilling in early Q3 2025 in Central Oklahoma, USA...
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group secures £2.0m Middle East subsea infrastructure contract

Tekmar Group has been awarded a contract by a major offshore EPC contractor in the Middle East to supply bespoke subsea infrastructure technology...
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy maintains 2025 guidance, begins Wassana redevelopment

Valeura Energy Q2 oil output 21.4 mbbls/d, revenue US\$129.3 m, cash US\$241.9 m with no debt; Wassana redevelopment underway; full-year guidance 23.0–25.5 mbbls/d maintained..
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot names Charlotte Crosswell OBE as non-executive director

Arbuthnot has appointed Charlotte Crosswell OBE as independent non-executive director, joining the board and its banking subsidiary from 16 July 2025 and strengthening its financial services expertise...
New Frontier Minerals Limited

New Frontier Minerals Chairman: “Stockpile Results Reinforce Viability of Big One”

New Frontier Minerals has released an expanded suite of preliminary metallurgical results at its Big One Deposit, validating its fast-track production strategy..
Interviews

volta finance mark thomas unmask ()

Volta Finance, Mark Thomas Unmasks CLO Stability Amid Market Shocks (Video)

Hardman & Co’s Mark Thomas turns the spotlight on Volta Finance, showing that its CLO-backed NAV and share-price moves have at times outperformed equity markets during 2025 tariff uncertainty...
hercules plc targets uk power boom with strategic advantage nrg acquisition ()

Hercules Plc Targets UK Power Boom with Strategic Advantage NRG Acquisition (Video)

Hercules Plc CEO Brusk Korkmaz and CFO Paul Wheatcroft break down their acquisition of Advantage NRG Ltd., explaining why this move anchors the company firmly in the UK’s infrastructure surge..
time finance hits 217 million lending milestone and drives 34 profit increase ()

Time Finance Hits £217 Million Lending Milestone and Drives 34% Profit Increase (Video)

Time Finance reports 11% revenue growth to £37 m and a 34% profit surge to £7.9 m for the year to 31 May 2025. With 83% of its book now hard asset & invoice finance, it’s set to grow lending past £300 m by 2028, plus a new IR hub & direct-to-market push...
tekmar group trebling output with zero ()

Tekmar Group Trebling Output with Zero Capex (Video)

Tekmar Group CEO Richard Turner reveals how the subsea protection specialist plans to triple its manufacturing capacity without new capex, leveraging Project Aurora’s efficiencies and a rising offshore services pipeline...
likewise groupe28099s nationwide distribution overhaul powers 2025 profit surge ()

Likewise Group’s Nationwide Distribution Overhaul Powers 2025 Profit Surge (Video)

Tony Brewer explains how Likewise Group’s people-first approach and targeted infrastructure investments are unlocking new growth horizons. Discover why 2025’s £4 million profit goal is well within reach...
pharos energy plc fuels next growth wave with zero cost vietnam ()

Pharos Energy Plc Fuels Next Growth Wave with Zero-Cost Vietnam Exploration (Video)

Stéphane Foucaud, Head of Research at Auctus Advisors, explains why the next wave could be transformative...
hercules plc powers growth with record revenue and strategic acquisitions ()

Hercules Plc Powers Growth with Record Revenue and Strategic Acquisitions (Video)

From landmark government infrastructure spending to an ever-expanding training academy, this interview uncovers the blueprint for sustained momentum in the UK’s booming construction sector...
one health group record patient growth and a strategic leap with new surgical hubs ()

One Health Group Record Patient Growth and a Strategic Leap with New Surgical Hubs (Video)

One Health Group CEO Adam Binns shares how record NHS patient numbers, a successful AIM listing, and the upcoming launch of their first surgical hub are fuelling the company’s growth—and why this is just the beginning...
great western mining unlocking nevadae28099s hidden wealth with copper gold and now tungsten ()

Great Western Mining: Unlocking Nevada’s Hidden Wealth with Copper, Gold and Now Tungsten (Video)

Brian Hall, Executive Chairman of Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO), shares how the company’s latest developments are setting the stage for a transformative summer...
thor energy new gas storage licenses supercharge hydrogen vision in south australia ()

Thor Energy New Gas Storage Licenses Supercharge Hydrogen Vision in South Australia (video)

Thor Energy lands key gas storage licenses in SA, strengthening its hydrogen and helium strategy with new commercial and technical potential...
FTSE 100

DCC Energy

DCC plc Q1 steady as healthcare sale and £100m buyback advance

At its AGM today DCC plc will report Q1 to 30 June 2025 operating profit in line with expectations and modestly below last year...
Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc delivers strong AMP8 start with 65% spill reduction

Over 2000 storm overflow interventions have driven average spills down by 65 % versus H1 2024, while capital investment of £360 m in Q1 underpins a forecast £1.7–1.9 bn spend for the year...
WPP plc

WPP revises H1 trading outlook amid ongoing macroeconomic pressure

WPP now anticipates H1 like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs to fall by 4.2–4.5%, with Q2 down 5.5–6.0%, resulting in headline operating profit of £400–425 million and a margin decline of 280–330 bps year-on-year...
Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric portfolio reaches £7.3 bn after Highcroft and Urban Logistics acquisitions

LondonMetric Property plc reports that following the completion of its Highcroft and Urban Logistics acquisitions, its portfolio value has increased to £7.3 bn as at 30 June 2025, with net contracted rent rising to c£410 m pa...
Unite Students

Unite Students posts robust Q2 sales and valuation gains

85% of beds sold for 2025/26, rental growth lifts Q2 valuations by 0.6% (USAF) and 0.7% (LSAV), and adjusted EPRA EPS guidance of 47.5–48.25p reiterated...
Shell plc

Shell Plc updates Q2 2025 outlook across all segments

FTSE 250

Vistry Group Merrick Road ()

Vistry Group Plc H1 profits meet expectations as net debt falls

Vistry Group delivered H1 adjusted operating profit of c.£125 m with net debt reduced to c.£295 m, extended refinancing facilities to April 2028 and holds a £4.3 bn forward order book...
Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining delivers high-grade copper at Masa Valverde

Atalaya Mining reports standout drill results at Proyecto Masa Valverde, with intercepts including 25 m at 2.93 % Cu and 26 m at 2.78 % Cu (incl. 10 m at 4.39 %)...
Dr. Martens plc

Dr Martens Plc AGM: Steady trading with DTC growth

Trading since the start of FY26 has met expectations across channels. Americas DTC saw strong full-price sales while APAC, notably South Korea, delivered robust growth; EMEA DTC, particularly the UK, remains challenging...
Grafton Group Plc

Grafton Group Plc reports H1 revenue up 10.1%

Grafton Group plc reports H1 2025 revenue of £1.25 billion, up 10.1 per cent year-on-year (11.1 per cent at constant currency), with average daily like-for-like revenue up 2.4 per cent...
Hunting plc

Hunting reports 16% H1 EBITDA growth, raises dividend

Hunting PLC achieved H1 2025 EBITDA of c.$68–70 million, up c.16% year-on-year, and an EBITDA margin of c.13%, driving cash of c.$79 million at 30 June 2025...
British Land Company

British Land sees strong Q1 leasing at Broadgate and Norton Folgate

British Land reports robust first-quarter leasing across its Broadgate and Norton Folgate estates. Leasing momentum is expected to continue as occupiers seek best-in-class space in core London locations...
Company Presentations

likewise plc investor presentation targeting 250m with strategic ()

Likewise Plc Investor Presentation: Targeting £250M with Strategic Expansion

cora gold ceo bert monro talks through sanankoroe28099s fast track to production and major upside potential ()

Cora Gold CEO Bert Monro Talks Through Sanankoro’s Fast-Track to Production and Major Upside Potential

finseta investor presentation new markets bold moves and a commercial card revolution ()

Finseta Plc 2024 Results and Growth Strategy, James Hickman CEO

time finance profits surge book grows 86 as new strategy targets 300m lending ()

Time Finance Profits Surge, Book Grows 86% as New Strategy Targets £300m Lending

challenger energy plc transforming exploration potential into a frontier opportunity ()

Challenger Energy plc Transforming Exploration Potential into a Frontier Opportunity

cerillion plc annual results 2024 record highs louis hall ceo ()

Cerillion PLC Annual Results 2024 ‘Record Highs’, Louis Hall CEO

Funds

Fidelity

UK equities investing resurgence examined by Alex Wright, Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity China Special Situations

Investing in China Funds Offers Most Attractive Entry Point Now

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Equity Investment Trust GOT Impresses with a 9.9% Share Price Rise in May

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock American Income Trust posts 2.5% NAV gain in May

Volta Finance

Volta Finance signals stability with dividend declaration

Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values gains on significant China exposure (LON: FAS)

Hardman & Co

Hardman & Co

Chesnara Plc: Landing the big one

Hardman & Co

ICG Enterprise Trust Investor Seminar 2025: Resilience and Growth

Hardman & Co

Volta Finance: Volatility put into context

Hardman & Co

ICG Enterprise Trust: Investing in resilience, delivering growth

Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Meeting any potential macro challenges head on

Hardman & Co

accesso Technology Group: 30 new venue contracts and pipeline remains strong

FTSE 100

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Broker Ratings

Cel-Sci Corporation (CVM): Analyzing the 6,183% Upside Potential in Biotechnology

Broker Ratings

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Stock Analysis: Potential 368.75% Upside Shines Bright Amidst Biotech Challenges

Broker Ratings

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI): Investor Outlook with a 61.30% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 275% Potential Upside in Biotech Innovation

Tern plc

The hidden revolution transforming IoT integration

Broker Ratings

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 210% Potential Upside in the Biotech Sector

Q&A's

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Plc: Powering growth through talent and infrastructure expansion (LON:HERC)

One Health Group

One Health Group: Record Growth and New Surgical Hub Development (LON:OHGR)

Great Western Mining Copper ()

Great Western targets copper, gold and tungsten upside in Nevada (LON:GWMO)

Thor Energy

Thor Energy MD on new Gas Storage Licences and hydrogen strategy (LON:THR)

Diverse Income Trust plc ()

Gervais Williams on what’s driving UK Equity Income stocks and AIM outperformance

Me Group International

ME Group profits from rollout and rising demand of laundry machines, highlights Gervais Williams

BrokerTalk

Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil Accelerates Growth with UK Production Boost and US Exploration Upside, Zeus Capital

Hardman & Co

Chesnara Plc: Landing the big one

Hardman & Co

ICG Enterprise Trust Investor Seminar 2025: Resilience and Growth

Hercules Plc

Hercules PLC’s Strategic Acquisition Propels Growth Potential, SP Angel

NIOX Group Plc

NIOX Group a ‘Buy’ with Dependable Growth and Cashflow, Singer (LON: NIOX) 

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Shows Its Mettle | QuotedData

Green News

Drax Group

Drax Group appoints former Shell Executive Frank Lemmink as CFO

SAE Renewables plc

SAE Renewables advances battery projects and marks 10 years on AIM

Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy and Carlyle Forge $2 Billion Partnership to Consolidate PDP Energy Assets

CyanConnode

Cyanconnode Targets South Africa and Scales Solutions in Smart Gas, Water, Lighting and EV 

Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Makes Strategic Progress Toward Vanadium Development – Panmure Liberum

Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals receives US$90m offer for South African chrome and PGM assets

UK Broker Ratings

Broker Ratings

XPS Pensions Group PLC (XPS.L): A Closer Look at This Robust UK Pensions Advisory Firm

Broker Ratings

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L): Navigating the Specialty Retail Market with a Strategic Focus on Travel

Broker Ratings

Wetherspoon (J.D.) PLC ORD 2P (JDW.L): Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Resilience

Broker Ratings

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L): Navigating Turbulent Skies with Resilient Strategies

Broker Ratings

Zigup PLC (ZIG.L): Navigating the Industrial Seas with a 7.41% Dividend Yield

Broker Ratings

TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L): A Steady Performer with a Solid Market Cap

US Broker Ratings

Broker Ratings

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Stock Analysis: Exploring a Potential 75.93% Upside

Broker Ratings

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPP) Stock Analysis: A Deep Dive into Its 127.57% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (MBX) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 201.61% Potential Upside in Biotech

Broker Ratings

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI): Investor Outlook with a 61.30% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Stock Analysis: Exploring an Impressive 83.92% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA)

Broker Ratings

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Stock Analysis: A Compelling 59% Potential Upside for Investors

Broker Ratings

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Stock Analysis: Potential 368.75% Upside Shines Bright Amidst Biotech Challenges

