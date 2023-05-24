Jubilee has appointed Shard Capital Partners LLP as joint broker alongside Zeus Capital, replacing RBC Capital Markets, and expects to publish a circular detailing the proposed disposal and General Meeting notice in the last week of July 2025..
Arbuthnot has appointed Charlotte Crosswell OBE as independent non-executive director, joining the board and its banking subsidiary from 16 July 2025 and strengthening its financial services expertise...
Time Finance reports 11% revenue growth to £37 m and a 34% profit surge to £7.9 m for the year to 31 May 2025. With 83% of its book now hard asset & invoice finance, it’s set to grow lending past £300 m by 2028, plus a new IR hub & direct-to-market push...
Tekmar Group CEO Richard Turner reveals how the subsea protection specialist plans to triple its manufacturing capacity without new capex, leveraging Project Aurora’s efficiencies and a rising offshore services pipeline...
Tony Brewer explains how Likewise Group’s people-first approach and targeted infrastructure investments are unlocking new growth horizons. Discover why 2025’s £4 million profit goal is well within reach...
One Health Group CEO Adam Binns shares how record NHS patient numbers, a successful AIM listing, and the upcoming launch of their first surgical hub are fuelling the company’s growth—and why this is just the beginning...
WPP now anticipates H1 like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs to fall by 4.2–4.5%, with Q2 down 5.5–6.0%, resulting in headline operating profit of £400–425 million and a margin decline of 280–330 bps year-on-year...
LondonMetric Property plc reports that following the completion of its Highcroft and Urban Logistics acquisitions, its portfolio value has increased to £7.3 bn as at 30 June 2025, with net contracted rent rising to c£410 m pa...
Trading since the start of FY26 has met expectations across channels. Americas DTC saw strong full-price sales while APAC, notably South Korea, delivered robust growth; EMEA DTC, particularly the UK, remains challenging...
British Land reports robust first-quarter leasing across its Broadgate and Norton Folgate estates. Leasing momentum is expected to continue as occupiers seek best-in-class space in core London locations...
