888 Holdings PLC 27.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

888 Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:888) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. 888 Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 153 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 27.9% from the opening price of 119.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 20 points and decreased 38.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 183.3 GBX while the 52 week low is 68.4 GBX.

888 Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 121.57 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 150.29. There are currently 150,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,715,123. Market capitalisation for LON:888 is £451,051,080 GBP.

