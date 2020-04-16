888 Holdings PLC 25.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

888 Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:888) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. 888 Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 160 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 25.8% from today’s opening price of 127.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 49.2 points and decreased 26.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 183.3 GBX while the 52 week low is 68.4 GBX.

888 Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 120.73 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 149.36. There are currently 224,717,148 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,825,868. Market capitalisation for LON:888 is £480,730,685 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn