568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

568516 with ticker code (ACV) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 33 and has a mean target at 36.93. With the stocks previous close at 26.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.08. The market cap for the company is $277m. Company Website: 0

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

