568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.2% Upside

568516 with ticker code (ACV) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 36.93. With the stocks previous close at 27.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.2%. The day 50 moving average is 26.18 and the 200 day moving average is 23.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $277m. Company Website: 0

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn