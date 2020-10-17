568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

568516 found using ticker (ACV) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 36.93. Now with the previous closing price of 27.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.18 while the 200 day moving average is 23.63. The company has a market cap of $283m. Find out more information at: 0

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

