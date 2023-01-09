568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential 98.4% Upside

568516 with ticker code (ACV) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 33 and has a mean target at 36.93. With the stocks previous close at 18.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 98.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.02. The market cap for the company is $196m. Company Website: 0

The potential market cap would be $390m based on the market concensus.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.