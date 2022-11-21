568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.8% Upside

568516 found using ticker (ACV) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 33 with a mean TP of 36.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 82.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.4 while the 200 day moving average is 21.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $207m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $379m based on the market concensus.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.