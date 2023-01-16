568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.4% Upside

568516 with ticker code (ACV) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 36.93. With the stocks previous close at 20.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 77.4%. The day 50 moving average is 19.91 and the 200 day moving average is 20.9. The company has a market cap of $218m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $387m based on the market concensus.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.