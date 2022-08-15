Twitter
568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

568516 with ticker code (ACV) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 33 and has a mean target at 36.93. With the stocks previous close at 23.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 59.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.95 and the 200 day moving average is 26.5. The market cap for the company is $249m. Visit the company website at: 0

The potential market cap would be $396m based on the market concensus.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

