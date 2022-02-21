Twitter
568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.4% Upside

568516 found using ticker (ACV) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 36.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.4 and the 200 day MA is 33.65. The market cap for the company is $270m. Company Website: 0

The potential market cap would be $387m based on the market concensus.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

