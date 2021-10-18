568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

568516 with ticker code (ACV) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 36.93. Now with the previous closing price of 35.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.38 and the 200 day MA is 34.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $371m. Visit the company website at: 0

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.