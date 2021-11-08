568516 – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

568516 with ticker code (ACV) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 36.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day MA is 35.45 and the 200 day moving average is 34.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $384m. Find out more information at: 0

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.