4imprint Group plc 7.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

4imprint Group plc with ticker (LON:FOUR) now has a potential upside of 7.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 4,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the 4imprint Group plc share price of 4,455 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 7.2%. Trading has ranged between 2,175 (52 week low) and 4,455 (52 week high) with an average of 76,846 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,201,532,475.

