4imprint Group plc 5.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

4imprint Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FOUR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. 4imprint Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 2700 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.3% from the opening price of 2850 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 470 points and decreased 320 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3540 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1980 GBX.

4imprint Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,366.94 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,018.58. There are currently 573,681,792 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 33,185. Market capitalisation for LON:FOUR is £891,247,393 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn