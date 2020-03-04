4imprint Group plc 48.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

4imprint Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FOUR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. 4imprint Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 4800 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 48.5% from today’s opening price of 3232.76 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 87.24 points and increased 122.76 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 3540 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2050 GBX.

4imprint Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,364.81 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,021.74. There are currently 28,085,530 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 37,474. Market capitalisation for LON:FOUR is £867,842,877 GBP.

