4imprint Group plc 14.8% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

4imprint Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FOUR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. 4imprint Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 2215 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 14.8% from today’s opening price of 1930 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1430 points and decreased 1130 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3540 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1640 GBX.

4imprint Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,261.33 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,031.39. There are currently 28,085,530 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 46,529. Market capitalisation for LON:FOUR is £476,049,733 GBP.

