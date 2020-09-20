3M Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

3M Company found using ticker (MMM) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 197 and 115 with the average target price sitting at 166.27. With the stocks previous close at 172.38 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The 50 day MA is 163.66 and the 200 day MA is 153.06. The market cap for the company is $97,664m. Visit the company website at: http://www.3m.com

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets. The Transportation and Electronics provides electronics, such as display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions; automotive and aerospace, and commercial solutions; advanced materials; and transportation safety products to transportation and electronic original equipment manufacturer customers. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, drug delivery systems, and food safety products to healthcare industry. The Consumer segment provides home improvement, home care, and consumer health care products, as well as stationery and office supplies to various consumers. This segment is also involved in the retail auto care business. It offers its products through various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers, as well as directly to users. 3M Company has a strategic collaboration with Merry Maids in residential cleaning sector. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

