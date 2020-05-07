3M Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

3M Company with ticker code (MMM) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 180 and 106 with the average target price sitting at 152.8. Now with the previous closing price of 148.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 141.82 and the 200 day moving average is 160.12. The company has a market cap of $84,801m. Find out more information at: http://www.3m.com

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety & Industrial segment offers personal safety products, adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation & Electronics provides electronics, such as display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions; automotive, aerospace, and commercial solutions; advanced materials; and transportation safety products. This segment serves transportation and electronic original equipment manufacturer customers. The Health Care segment offers medical solutions, oral care, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Consumer segment provides home improvement, home care, and consumer health care products, as well as stationery and office supplies. This segment is also involved in the retail auto care business. The company serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

