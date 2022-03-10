3M Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

3M Company with ticker code (MMM) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 210 and 136 with the average target price sitting at 184.63. With the stocks previous close at 145.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The day 50 moving average is 164.79 while the 200 day moving average is 182.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $84,479m. Find out more information at: https://www.3m.com

The potential market cap would be $107,272m based on the market concensus.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets. The Transportation and Electronics provides electronics, such as display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions; automotive and aerospace, and commercial solutions; advanced materials; and transportation safety products to transportation and electronic original equipment manufacturer customers. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, drug delivery systems, and food safety products to healthcare industry. The Consumer segment provides home improvement, home care, and consumer health care products, as well as stationery and office supplies to various consumers. This segment is also involved in the retail auto care business. It offers its products through various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers, as well as directly to users. 3M Company has a strategic collaboration with Merry Maids in residential cleaning sector; and collaborations with The Infectious Disease Research Institute and Duke Human Vaccine Institute to create a vaccine candidate with potential to provide protection against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.