3M Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

3M Company found using ticker (MMM) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 219 and 138 with the average target price sitting at 200.26. With the stocks previous close at 174.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 178.81 while the 200 day moving average is 191.04. The company has a market cap of $101,895m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.3m.com

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets. The Transportation and Electronics provides electronics, such as display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions; automotive and aerospace, and commercial solutions; advanced materials; and transportation safety products to transportation and electronic original equipment manufacturer customers. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, drug delivery systems, and food safety products to healthcare industry. The Consumer segment provides home improvement, home care, and consumer health care products, as well as stationery and office supplies to various consumers. This segment is also involved in the retail auto care business. It offers its products through various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers, as well as directly to users. 3M Company has a strategic collaboration with Merry Maids in residential cleaning sector; and collaborations with The Infectious Disease Research Institute and Duke Human Vaccine Institute to create a vaccine candidate with potential to provide protection against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.