3i Group plc 18.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

3i Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:III) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. 3i Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 1300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 18.4% from today’s opening price of 1098 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0 points and decreased 30 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1189 GBX while the 52 week low is 825.2 GBX.

3i Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,098.37 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,104.28. There are currently 973,051,511 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,919,604. Market capitalisation for LON:III is £10,903,042,180 GBP.