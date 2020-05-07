3i Group plc 11.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

3i Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:III) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. 3i Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 1000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -11.3% from today’s opening price of 1127.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 358.1 points and decreased 28 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1189 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 867.2 GBX.

3i Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 810.59 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,040.51. There are currently 973,065,836 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,899,731. Market capitalisation for LON:III is £11,109,463,666 GBP.

