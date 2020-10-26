3D Systems Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

3D Systems Corporation found using ticker (DDD) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.23 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $928m. Company Website: http://www.3dsystems.com

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection under the Geomagic, Cimatron, and GibbsCAM brands. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications under the Simbionix brand, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn