3D Systems Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.3% Downside

3D Systems Corporation with ticker code (DDD) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 7 and has a mean target at 9.44. Now with the previous closing price of 10.18 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,278m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.3dsystems.com

The potential market cap would be $1,185m based on the market concensus.