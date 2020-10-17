33138 – Consensus Indicates Potential -36.1% Downside

33138 found using ticker (CRF) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 and has a mean target at 7. With the stocks previous close at 10.96 this would imply there is a potential downside of -36.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.95 and the 200 day MA is 10.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $440m. Find out more information at: http://www.cornerstonetotalreturnfund.com

Cornerstone Total Return Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through other closed-end investment companies and ETFs. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Cornerstone Total Return Fund was formed on March 16, 1973 and is domiciled in the United States.

