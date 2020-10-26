33138 – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.9% Downside

33138 with ticker code (CRF) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 and has a mean target at 7. Now with the previous closing price of 10.76 this would indicate that there is a downside of -34.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.9 while the 200 day moving average is 10.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $435m. Company Website: http://www.cornerstonetotalreturnfund.com

Cornerstone Total Return Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through other closed-end investment companies and ETFs. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Cornerstone Total Return Fund was formed on March 16, 1973 and is domiciled in the United States.

