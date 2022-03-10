3 FTSE stocks to avoid at the moment, EVRAZ, Just Group and Shell

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR): Late in yesterday’s trading session the Russian steelmaker Evraz Plc cancelled an interim dividend payment of $0.50, citing uncertainties related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – watch for a follow through in today’s session

JUST GROUP (LON:JUST) – FY, op prof £210m, significantly behind market estimates. JUST have posted a pre-tax loss of £21.4m, driven by the rise in interest rates. Cash generation remains strong, and is expected to double by 2022. Solvency II ratio of 164% and dividend of 1p reinstated.

SHELL plc (LON:SHEL): Shell has issued a force majeure at its 300,000 barrel per day Scotford, Alberta, upgrader in western Canada after a unit at the facility tripped, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Commentary is provided by Guardian Stockbrokers