19801 – Consensus Indicates Potential 475.9% Upside

19801 with ticker code (ENX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68.24 and 68.24 and has a mean target at 68.24. Now with the previous closing price of 11.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 475.9%. The day 50 moving average is 11.85 and the 200 day moving average is 11.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $214m. Find out more information at: http://funds.eatonvance.com/New-York-Municipal-Bond-Fund-ENX.php

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

