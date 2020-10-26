19801 – Consensus Indicates Potential 475.4% Upside

19801 with ticker code (ENX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68.24 and 68.24 with a mean TP of 68.24. Now with the previous closing price of 11.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 475.4%. The day 50 moving average is 11.85 while the 200 day moving average is 11.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $215m. Company Website: http://funds.eatonvance.com/New-York-Municipal-Bond-Fund-ENX.php

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

