1525 – Consensus Indicates Potential 860.0% Upside

1525 with ticker code (NML) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 24 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 24. With the stocks previous close at 2.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 860.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.79 and the 200 day MA is 2.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $145m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

