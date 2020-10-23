1525 – Consensus Indicates Potential 844.9% Upside

1525 found using ticker (NML) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 24. With the stocks previous close at 2.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 844.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.53 and the 200 day moving average is 2.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $142m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

