1525 – Consensus Indicates Potential 823.1% Upside

1525 found using ticker (NML) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 24 and has a mean target at 24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 823.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.73. The market cap for the company is $146m. Company Website: 0

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn