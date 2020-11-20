1525 – Consensus Indicates Potential 686.9% Upside

1525 found using ticker (NML) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 24 and 24 and has a mean target at 24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 686.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.62 and the 200 day moving average is 2.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $182m. Visit the company website at: 0

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.