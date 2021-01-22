Twitter
1062598 – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

1062598 found using ticker (SDR.L) now have 11 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £3955.00 and £2560. with a mean TP of £3276.00. With the shares previous close at £3525.00 this would imply there is a potential downside of -7.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £3274.39 and the 200 day moving average is £2983.68. The company has a market capitalisation of £9,264m. Company Website: http://www.schroders.com

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm’s alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

